Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said no one can force the ration card holders to buy the national flag along with the ration.

“No person will be denied of any services even if he does not wish to buy the national flag. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, people can voluntarily buy the national flag,” said the Chief Minister in a statement.

Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding a ration depot holder in Karnal forcing people to buy the Tricolour, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to spread mass awareness about this campaign.

If any organisation wants to help the state government in this campaign, then they can contact the Deputy Commissioner in their respective district.

Meanwhile, the District Food and Supplies Controller has initiated an action against erring depot holder Dinesh Kumar in Hemda village.

The monthly supply of ration of the depot holder has also been suspended.

