Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina boldly declared on Saturday that there is none who can play a game with the fate of Bangladesh and its people.

“None will be able to play with Bangladesh and none will be able to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of Bangladesh,” she said.

The Bangladesh premier made these remarks while virtually addressing the opening ceremony of the four-day long ‘Joy Banglar Joyotsob’ at the historical Suhrawardy Udyan from her official residence, Ganabhaban.

The Cabinet Committee on Golden Jubilee organised the event as part of the closing ceremony of the celebrations of 50 years of the country’s Independence.

She said that as per the Constitution that was given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just after nine months of attaining Independence, the present government is moving ahead following every footstep of Bangabandhu.

“We have to maintain the pace of this advancement,” the Prime Minister said, adding that her government has formulated the Perspective Plan-2041 for the future generations while implementing the eighth five-year plan.

Hasina said that Bangladesh is now advancing towards development and prosperity at an irresistible pace.

In this connection, she called upon the new generation to maintain the pace of the development following the future plans of the government.

She said the Awami League-led government has presented its plans for the future generations.

“We’ve implemented the Vision-2021, we’ve entered the satellite era, we are building nuclear power plants, we are doing infrastructural development, we are creating employment opportunities, we are setting up 100 economic zones,” Hasina said.

“We have to remain advanced in education, knowledge, technology, science and every sector. Now no one can neglect Bangladesh while people of this country can stand up with their heads high in the world arena,” she added.

“The Delta Plan-2100 has been formulated and we have started to implement some of it with an aim to give a better life to the people of this country,” she said.

With the Minister for Liberation War Affairs A.K.M. Mozammel Haque in the chair, Secretary in the Ministry, Khaja Miah, delivered the welcome address.

