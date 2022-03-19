Actress Delnaaz Irani is seen in a completely different avtaar in the show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’.

Speaking about it, Delnaaz says: “There is a lot coming up in Goli Bua’s life and I am excited to share that with my audience. The most fascinating part of this whole track is that, in my 29 years of acting career, this is the first time I am romancing a man on screen.”

“I have always been in the comedy genre and have been paired up with actors like Aasif Sheikh, Kiku Sharda and all those were mostly romantic comedy tracks. Even Sweetu and Frankie of ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ had a comedy flavour. There was no tear shedding, no romantic track attached to it. But now when I am doing Goli Bua in ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey,’ I am really happy to portray the role with a romantic angle.”

She goes on saying: “There are emotional romantic scenes when ‘Veer Zaraa’s songs are at the backdrop and as an actor I am enjoying every frame of this. Indeed Indian television shows have changed a lot and I’m happy at the way, story is getting importance.

“I just feel I am lucky to get a character like this where I get to portray variations. I am glad that the makers have given me this space, no one has seen me beyond comedy so far. I am fortunate to get this opportunity. Goli Bua has displayed a lot of emotions so far and now you’ll see her display the emotion of love.”

Speaking about her working equation with Imran Khan, Delnaaz says: “We have a long association of close to 25 years. In the year 1993-94 we have done a TV show together and then recently we did a play together. I must say there is a lot of mutual respect, friendship and our pairing is looking wonderful on screen. We have done comedy together in the past and now doing this romantic track is really awesome. Everyday I am looking forward to going to the set, experiencing and feeling new emotions.”

