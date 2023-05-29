INDIA

No one is a sage in politics, says ex-K’taka Dy CM Laxman Savadi

Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who was denied cabinet berth by the Congress party, stated that no one is a sage or relinquisher in politics.

Laxman Savadi, who joined Congress from BJP before elections and helped break Lingayat vote bank of BJP, expressed his unhappiness over being denied cabinet post for the first time.

Speaking to reporters, Laxman Savadi stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet has 34 ministers including the CM. This time, experienced Congress leaders are selected and they have been given representation. “We have joined the Congress party recently. One should have vision and patience in politics,” he maintained.

“If these two things are intact, one can pursue politics. I had expectations. In politics, no one is a sage, a relinquisher. One will have a desire to become a minister, Dy CM or CM,” he said.

Further indirectly commenting on assurance of suitable positions to him, Laxman Savadi stated that one who is a judge can’t become a patte wala (staff) in the court.

Sources explain that the party had offered him to become a chairman of a board or a corporation and he had refused to accept it. Laxman Savadi had won with a thumping margin of 70,000 votes over the BJP candidate from Athani seat in Belagavi district.

20230529-153203

