‘No one is behind me, wanted to kill only Imran’, attacker tells police (Ld)

The suspect, who was arrested by the Punjab Police soon after he shot at former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Gujranwala, has confessed that fired at the PTI chief as he was “misleading” the nation, media reports said.

“I could see him misleading the nation. I only wanted to target Imran Khan and no one else,” the attacker, identified as Faisal Butt, said in a video statement in police custody, The Express Tribune reported.

The suspect also revealed that he had intended to do so ever since the deposed premier started his long march from Lahore.

“No one is behind me and I did this [the attack] on my own,” he added, Express Tribune reported.

The PTI chief was injured after being shot at in the leg by the assailant. Former ruling party leaders have revealed that his condition is stable and he has been escorted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. Senator Faisal Javed also sustained injuries in the attack.

The incident occurred on Day 7 of the party’s long march to Islamabad.

The PTI chief has been hospitalised after he reportedly received multiple gunshot wounds in the leg. Chaotic scenes were seen as security personnel rushed to secure the premises after the incident occurred.

Many including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have condemned the incident. Sharif said that the federal government will extend all necessary support to the Punjab government for security and investigation.

“Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” Sharif said.

20221103-204006

