INDIA

No one raised doubts on Congress President’s election process: Jairam Ramesh

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress, which on Sunday announced that the process of elections for its President will begin on September 22 and the voting will be held on October 17, said that nobody raised doubts on the election procedure and any reports in this regard are dubious.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary, Communication, Jairam Ramesh said: “There is some dubious “source-based’ plantation going on that questions were raised in the CWC meeting today on the Congress President’s election process & schedule. This is to make absolutely clear that NOBODY raised any question or any doubt.”

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the Congress, had said that the election process is a sham. He had hit out at Rahul Gandhi – whom many are pitching for to take the party leadership again – for the party’s performance in last 8 years.

20220828-201801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Monsoon brings more water in Siruvani dam leading to cheers in...

    ‘Been a long journey’, Kohli says in a message to fans...

    Objecting to teacher’s hijab exposes malice: NCP Leader

    Top NHAI official held by CBI for taking bribe