No one ready to rent house to Unnao rape survivor: Lawyer

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) People are not ready to give their property on rent for the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer said on Friday.

“So far, we are not able to find any accommodation for the victim and her family.

“The major issue we are facing is that people are not ready to lend their properties because of the current stage of the case and the security issue and risk involved herein,” lawyer Dharmendra Mishra told IANS over the phone.

The victim was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday and was shifted to JPN Trauma Centre Hostel in compliance with the order of the special court which is conducting the trial in the case.

The court presided by Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma had on Tuesday ordered that she be provided temporary accommodation for seven days as a witness protection measure.

The directions were issued after the girl’s mother had informed the court about her discharge.

Brought to AIIMS last month, the rape survivor and her lawyer are on advanced life support systems and are being treated by a multidisciplinary team from the critical care, orthopaedics, trauma surgery and pulmonary medicine departments.

On July 28, the car in which the rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts were traveling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. Both her aunts died in the accident, while the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.

Four-time Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the case.

