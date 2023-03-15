INDIA

No one will save Lalu family in the IRCTC scam: Sushil Modi

NewsWire
0
0

A special Delhi court has granted bail to RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, but BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday claimed that they will go to jail and no one would save them.

The special CBI court has granted bails to Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Rajya Sabha MP in Misa Bharti in IRCTC lands for job scam on Wednesday.

“The JD-U had provided adequate proof to investigating agencies to nail the Lalu family in IRCTC lands for jobs scam. Those proof is good enough to send them to jail. Neither (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar nor any other person would save them. The investigation is currently underway on the basis of proofs furnished by JD-U leaders. CBI has strong evidence against them,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: “Truth can become upset for a while but can’t be defeated. The special court of Delhi has granted bail to Lalu Ji Rabri Ji and Misa Ji and it is meant to truth eventually get victory. Satyamev Jayate.”

20230315-235802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Udit Shukla: I’m a firm believer in taking myself out of...

    Is Pakistan using fighter jets in Balochistan to rescue its kidnapped...

    IANS Review: ‘Raksha Bandhan’: From Chandni Chowk to nowhere (IANS Rating:...

    Maha celebrates as eminent author Babasaheb Purandare turns 100