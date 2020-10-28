Canindia News

No pain, no stain: Kunal Kemmu’s new tattoo took 4 years to complete

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actor Kunal Kemmu is a tattoo lover and he recently visited a tattoo studio to complete a four-year-old tattoo.

On Wednesday, Kunal took to Instagram and posted a few pictures and a video to flaunt the tattoo, which has the face of a tiger with hyper-realistic details on his calf muscles.

“It’s finally completed. I never posted this tattoo since it wasn’t complete even though I’ve had it since 2016 ..But finally after almost about 30 hours split over an average of 6 hours per session it’s done and I love it,” he captioned the post.

A day ago, Kunal’s wife and actress Soha Ali Khan posted a video that shows Kunal patiently lying in the studio while his tattoo was being done.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG4oIk9nYX5/

“No pain no stain,” she quipped.

Kunal has several other tattoos on his body. A few weeks ago, he got the name of his daughter Inaaya inked on his body.

“This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name Inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends,” he had written.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Dua Lipa set to bring virtual ‘Studio 2054’ gig to India

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed ‘Laxmii’ following protests from Hindu groups

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Things I Know To Be True: Nicole Kidman roped in for Amazon’s drama series

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Need to change the way we bring up boys, says Shabana Azmi

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mindy Kaling to star in and produce ‘Good in Bed’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Love Hostel: Shah Rukh Khan announces new crime thriller starring Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey & Bobby Deol

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

On birthday, Kriti Kharbanda pledges to sponsor the education of 30 girls

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures of her pre-wedding festivities

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Khloe Kardashian reveals she’s Covid-19 positive in Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ teaser

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested