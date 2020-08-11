No parade, public participation this I-Day: Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (IANS) The Odisha government has decided to celebrate Independence Day without the participation of the general public amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, said an official on Tuesday.

The government has also decided to keep it a low-key affair by not organising a parade or a march past this year.

According to the guidelines issued by the Home department on Tuesday, only 50 to 75 guests, including Covid warriors, will be invited to the celebrations.

The guests should include nearly 15 to 20 Corona Warriors, said a Home department letter to all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police.

“Only one or two police contingent to participate in the ceremony for offering compliments to the Chief Guest during the celebration,” the letter said.

It is imperative that social-distancing norms and mask-wearing are followed strictly by those attending the function, it said.

Besides, the venue must be well sanitised and a hand sanitiser should be available at the entrance.

–IANS

