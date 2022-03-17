For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Delhi’s dedicated Covid Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital does not have even a single patient of coronavirus, it was announced on Thursday.

All the Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital and no new patient has been admitted, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

“All the COVID patients of third wave have been successfully treated & discharged from LNJP Hospital.

“For the first time since March 2020, zero patients of COVID-19 are admitted in the hospital.

“Salute to the entire medical fraternity for their dedicated service,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the national capital continues to report downward trends in fresh Covid cases, at 148 new infections and one death in last 24 hours. The active cases in the city stand at 610.

