HEALTH

No penalty for people without masks in private four-wheelers

By NewsWire
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said people travelling in private four-wheeler vehicles will no longer be challaned for not wearing face masks. The order released by the Delhi administration will be implemented from Monday.

The fine for not wearing masks in public places and not abiding by social distancing norms has also been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500. However, the relaxation from penalty will not be applied to people travelling together in cabs and taxis which are public transport vehicles.

Meanwhile, in a separate order from the Directorate of Education, all the teachers, IT Assistants and District Education Officer of the Directorate of Education, who have been deployed for Covid-related duties in Revenue department of Government of National Capital Territory, and still continue to work in Covid-related duties in the Revenue department are directed to report back on Monday to their parent school, branch of Directorate of Education where they are physically posted without waiting for any formal relieving from their present place of deployment.

Meanwhile, the capital city continues to report a declining trend of Covid-19 cases. The national capital on Saturday reported a marginal decline at 440 fresh Covid cases as compared to 460 cases reported on Friday. The fresh Covid infections have pushed the overall tally to 18,59,054 in the city.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths due to Covid-19 have also been reported, taking the death toll at 26,119 in the city, said the health release on Saturday evening.

