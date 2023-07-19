INDIA

No permission given for dance bars in Goa: CM

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant clarified on Wednesday that ‘no permission’ has been given by the government for dance bars.

Sawant in reply to a starred question during the monsoon session of the assembly by Calangute BJP MLA Michael Lobo, said that “no dance bars are operating in the guise of restaurants in Calangute area,”

Earlier in December last year, Michael Lobo had met Director of General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh and sought action against reported illegal dance bars operating in his constituency Calangute, and touts who cheat tourists.

In January this year, around 500 locals from the coastal belt of Calangute and Baga in North Goa protested against the ‘dance bars’ culture, drugs and prostitution in the locality and demanded action against it.

Senior citizens and women who participated in the rally along with youths demanded that the ‘dance bar’ culture should be stopped immediately as it was spoiling the name of Goa.

Youthful protesters speaking on the occasion said that not only girls, but even boys are not safe in the area due to the ‘dance bar’ menace.

“We are afraid to move out of the house during the evening. Earlier such a situation was not there. Hence we need to eradicate dance bars, touts and drugs from here,” a woman said, adding that the government should take action.

Sarpanch Joseph Sequeira from Calangute constituency, said that they have not permitted anyone to operate dance bars, licences are issued only for restaurants. “There is no provision to issue a licence for a dance bar, hence the restaurant licence is being used for illegal purposes,” Sequeira had said.

“No sooner had the dance bars been banned in Mumbai, they looked at Goa as an opportunity to spread this concept here. This should be stopped,” Sequeira added.

2023071941940

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 Jack Daniel’s cocktails to help fight winter doldrums

    Two wanted criminals arrested in Delhi

    Bengal school recruitment case: Uncertainty over Saayoni Ghosh’s presence at ED...

    Virus levels in Hyd lakes gave early warning of Covid waves:...