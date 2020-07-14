No physical functioning of Delhi HC, subordinate courts till July 31

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has extended the suspension of its functioning as well as that of its subordinate courts till July 31 in view of the prevalent COVID-19 situation.

“The Hon’ble Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this Court while considering further extension of suspended functioning of this Court and the Courts subordinate to this Court in view of the prevailing situation of spread of coronavirus has been pleased to order that the suspended functioning of the High Court of Delhi as well as of the courts subordinate to it shall stand extended till 31.07.2020,” said an official order signed by Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain read.

All the pending matters listed before the Delhi High Court (including the courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars) from July 16 to July 31 stand adjourned to subsequent dates in September.

The High Court has, however, allowed the physical filing of non-urgent matters be permitted in all the subordinate courts with the stipulation that all such matters be taken up for hearing only after the normal functioning of the courts is resumed.

The decision comes at a time while the national capital’s tally has crossed 1.13 lakh out of which 1,246 cases have come in the last 24 hours. So far, more than 3,400 people have succumbed to the disease.

–IANS

anb/dpb