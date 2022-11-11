The South Korean Defence Ministry on Friday reaffirmed its commitment not to provide Ukraine with lethal military support, responding to a news report that Seoul is working on a “confidential” arms deal with Washington on the exports of artillery shells for use by Kiev against Russia in the ongoing war.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed American officials, the US plans to buy 100,000 rounds of 155mm artillery from South Korea for delivery to Ukraine, reports Yonhap News Agency.

South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin agreed “in principle” to proceed with the artillery deal during their talks earlier this month, it added.

In a statement issued here, the Defence Ministry said that consultations are under way between the US and a South Korean firm to that effect in a bid to make up for the shortages of 155mm ammunition in the American stockpile.

But the allies are having related talks under the premise that the materials will be used by the US, the statement added.

There is no change in the South Korean government’s commitment not to supply Ukraine with lethal weapons, the Ministry said.

