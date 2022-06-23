Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had no plan of picking the next army chief of his choice because “appointments against merit ruined institutions”, the media reported.

Addressing an event here on Wednesday, the ousted premier reiterated that PML-N Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan had “confessed” the then opposition parties ganged up on him because he was planning to appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the new army chief to allegedly execute his agenda to rule the country for the next 15 year without interference, reports Dawn news.

However, the PTI chairman claimed that he had no such plans because he believed in meritocracy.

Khan also alleged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif “tried to pick his favourites for such prestigious positions because he had to protect his ill-gotten wealth and looted money”.

Talking about his US-backed regime change conspiracy theory, the former Prime Minister alleged that Washington did not want the betterment of any country but only wanted to safeguard its interests, Dawn news reported.

“Providing military bases to the US was not in Pakistan’s interest, which was why he had flatly refused to do so. I am not anti-America, I want to have good relations with the US, but I cannot let them use us like ’tissue papers’.”

