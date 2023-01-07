INDIA

BJP’s Kerala in charge Prakash Javadekar on Saturday sought to put an end to speculation that state President K. Surendran will be changed.

Javadekar, presently in the state to vitalise the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said that they have never even thought of such an action and it is the CPI-M and the Congress who are behind such a campaign.

Praising the work he has been doing in the state, he added that it will be Surendran who will be leading the party in the next Lok Sabha polls.

The state BJP party is caught in factional feuds but Surendran has the blessings of Union Minister V. Muraleedharan.

With Javadekar categorically placing complete faith in Surendran, the efforts of the anti-Surendran camp seems to have come unstuck.

