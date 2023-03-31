Russia has no plans for a second wave of mobilisation, Vladimir Tsimlyansky from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, said on Friday.

“I’d like to assure you that there are no plans for a second wave of mobilisation by the General Staff because there are enough citizens who have already been called up for military service, as well as those who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the operation,” Xinhua news agency quoted Tsimlyansky as saying.

The number of citizens who have decided to voluntarily join military service under the enlistment contract has significantly increased, he added.

This year’s spring draft in Russia will take place as usual from April 1 to July 15 for a total of 147,000 Russians aged 18 to 27.

The draft notice will be sent in electronic form for the first time.

