WORLD

No plans for 2nd wave of mobilisation: Russian General Staff

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has no plans for a second wave of mobilisation, Vladimir Tsimlyansky from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, said on Friday.

“I’d like to assure you that there are no plans for a second wave of mobilisation by the General Staff because there are enough citizens who have already been called up for military service, as well as those who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the operation,” Xinhua news agency quoted Tsimlyansky as saying.

The number of citizens who have decided to voluntarily join military service under the enlistment contract has significantly increased, he added.

This year’s spring draft in Russia will take place as usual from April 1 to July 15 for a total of 147,000 Russians aged 18 to 27.

The draft notice will be sent in electronic form for the first time.

20230331-153005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israeli man repatriated after crossing border into Lebanon: military

    Ukraine’s First Lady relays war horrors and calls for no-fly zone

    Microsoft claims Xbox Game Pass profitable, despite slow growth

    Dueling moments of silence in UNSC illustrate intractable nature of year-long...