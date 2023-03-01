Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh has denied reports that he is planning to contest next Assembly elections as an independent candidate if his suspension was not lifted by the party.

Raja Singh, a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, said if his suspension was not lifted he would not contest the elections.

Raja Singh said he never worked to harm the interests of the BJP and would not do anything which would bring disgrace to the party. He hoped that his suspension would be revoked by the party leadership.

The MLA also stated that he is a big admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said he had full faith in the leadership of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Raja Singh’s clarification came amid reports that he is planning to contest the Assembly elections as an independent from the Amberpet constituency in the constituency, which was earlier represented by Kishan Reddy.

Since the BJP has not lifted his suspension even after he replied to show cause notice, there were reports that the MLA is mulling to quit the party and contest the next elections as an independent candidate.

The MLA was arrested by the police in August last year for making certain comments hurting religious sentiments of Muslims. He was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad Police commissioner had invoked PD Act. The BJP had also suspended him from the party.

Raja Singh was released from jail on November 9, after spending two months in jail following his arrest under the Preventive Detention Act.

The Telangana High Court had set aside the police commissioner’s order and released the MLA on bail, but directed him not to make any speech or comment which created hatred among communities.

