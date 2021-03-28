Television show presenter Teenmaar Mallanna, who gave a tough fight to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the recent Legislative Council elections, on Sunday said he has no plans to float a political party.

Mallanna, whose real name is C. Naveen Kumar, also clarified that he will not be contesting next month’s by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat.

His clarification came amid reports that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached him to contest on its ticket.

Addressing a meeting of his supporters in Medchal district, he announced that he will undertake a 6,000 km long padyatra. He also stated that he will set up Teenmaar Mallanna teams at state, district and constituency level. He, however, said he will not form a political party.

In the recent elections to the Nalgonda-Warangal Khammam graduates constituency of the Legislative Council, Teenmaar Mallanna gave jitters to the TRS by contesting as an independent. He gave tough fight to TRS candidate P. Rajeshwar Reddy and finished runners up with 1.49 lakh first and second preference votes.

While Teenmaar Mallanna has no plans to form a political party or to contest Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, he said he will be working to queer the pitch for the ruling party.

He is working to launch an aggressive social media campaign against the TRS, alleging that it failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people in the new state.

–IANS

ms/vd