No plans to leave Real Madrid, says manager Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has played down speculation that he could leave Real Madrid to take charge of Brazil’s national team.

The 63-year-old has 18 months left on his contract and he insisted that he has no intention to depart earlier.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me. For now, things are going well at Madrid,” Ancelotti told Italy’s Rai Radio on Monday.

“We have many goals to achieve this season. There will be time to think about my future. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madrid don’t kick me out before then, I won’t move.”

The position of Brazil’s head coach became vacant earlier this month when Tite stepped down following the team’s World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Croatia.

Ancelotti has been touted as a possible replacement, along with Jose Mourinho, Thomas Tuchel and Abel Ferreira, reports Xinhua.

The Italian also praised Lionel Messi and his Argentina side for their penalty shootout victory over France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

“It has been a beautiful World Cup that ended with a beautiful final and was deservedly won by Argentina,” Ancelotti said.

“In my opinion, the Argentines found the conviction and were led by a fantastic Messi.”

20221219-224804

