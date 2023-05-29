INDIA

No point banning RSS, oppressed must be brought out of it, says K’taka minster

There is no point banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), instead the ‘shudras’ (oppressed classes) must be brought out of the organisation, Karnataka Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi said here on Monday.

He was interacting with media at the Vidhana Soudha.

Jarkiholi, who is considered as a mass leader of exploited classes and one of the few leaders who challenge Hindutva, stated, there is no point banning the RSS as if one organisation is banned, another will crop up.

“What is required is a change of heart. Those who are in RSS have to be brought out. The shudras in RSS must be made aware of Buddha and Basava philosophies. Nothing will be derived by imposing a ban on these organisations,” he stated.

On the withdrawal of laws banning religious conversions, cow slaughter, Jarkiholi maintained that comprehensive discussion is needed in that direction. It is not possible to take any decision if pros and cons are not weighed, he said.

The decisions can’t be taken immediately. The debate will have to take place in detail at party and government levels, he said.

After minister Priyank Kharge’s repeated statements on banning RSS and the Bajrang Dal, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had taken a U-turn and stated that the Congress never proposed to ban the RSS.

Jarkiholi had earlier stirred a controversy by stating that Hindu word has a Persian origin and that it means ‘dirty’ and ‘slave’.

