Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray, who met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday, said that it was a courtesy call with “no political discussions”.

Accompanied by party MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi, he met the Bihar leaders in Patna during his daylong visit there, considered significant in view of the upcoming Mumbai civic elections.

“Tejashwi and I are of the same age. We have been speaking over the phone since the time I was in government and he was in the (Bihar) opposition. We met for the first time,” said Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav accorded a warm welcome to the Sena-UBT leaders at his mother and ex-CM Rabri Devi’s home and presented them a copy of a book on his father Lalu Prasad Yadav – a former Union Minister and ex-CM – to the visiting dignitaries.

He shared photos of his meeting on social media, saying ” Gave brother Aditya Thackeray a warm welcome on reaching Patna”.

Both the young leaders – Tejashwi Yadav, 33 and Aditya Thackeray, 32 – said that more than anything else, they would cooperate to “save the Constitution and Democracy’ that are under threat in the country, and Thackeray emphasised how during the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule, the government worked as per the Constitution for the progress of Maharashtra.

The Sena-UBT team also had a brief unscheduled meeting with CM Nitish Kumar who received them, taking time off his engagements, said a party leader in Mumbai.

Aditya Thackeray insisted that the meeting was not political and appreciated the good work being done by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for the people of Bihar.

“They are doing great work here and that’s why Bihar is developing. This is the reason I have come here today,” he said.

In their discussions, Aditya Thackeray said they exchanged views on environment, development industry, employment, inflation, etc, but nothing political.

The Sena MLA and ex-minister added that he has invited both the CM and Dy CM to visit Mumbai at their convenience, and they also suggested that he go on a tour of various tourist destinations in Bihar.

A fortnight ago, Aditya Thackeray had walked beside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra and the duo developed a warm rapport.

