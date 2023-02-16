Sri Lankan Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera has assured that no power cuts will be enforced from Thursday (February 16) onwards, local media reported.

His remark comes just a day after the island nation hiked the power tarrif by 66 per cent, Daily Mirror reported.

Addressing a press conference, Kanchana said President Ranil Wickremesinghe has advised him to ensure uninterrupted power supply with the imposition of the new tariffs.

Wickremsinghe also asked officers concerned to provide concessions for low-income families and solar rooftop systems for religious places and government educational institutions.

The tariff hike is likely to generate revenue of around LKR 287 billion in the cash-strapped nation.

20230216-150402