SOUTH ASIAWORLD

No power cuts from today, assures SL Energy Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lankan Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera has assured that no power cuts will be enforced from Thursday (February 16) onwards, local media reported.

His remark comes just a day after the island nation hiked the power tarrif by 66 per cent, Daily Mirror reported.

Addressing a press conference, Kanchana said President Ranil Wickremesinghe has advised him to ensure uninterrupted power supply with the imposition of the new tariffs.

Wickremsinghe also asked officers concerned to provide concessions for low-income families and solar rooftop systems for religious places and government educational institutions.

The tariff hike is likely to generate revenue of around LKR 287 billion in the cash-strapped nation.

20230216-150402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak Army selling ‘Kashmir opium’ to domestic population to stay relevant,...

    Imran seeks review of SC decision on no-confidence voting

    Pak rejects ‘Indian propaganda’ on Neelum-Jhelum project

    1st Test, Day 2: Babar Azam’s gritty ton keeps Pakistan alive...