Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday said his party — National People’s Party (NPP) will not form any pre-poll alliance with any party, including the BJP, for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

“It is not just the BJP, we are not going into the coalition with any of the political party,” Sangma said.

The assembly elections in Meghalaya are likely to be held early next year.

However, on the question of party’s relationship with National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Sangma said that the NPP will continue to remain in the BJP-led NDA and will support on issues basis.

“We have always supported the NDA. Contesting the election is about the identity of the political parties. Once the election is over and if situation arises to form the coalition government, we will decide as in the past whenever situation arises, we supported the NDA and worked with the alliance,” he said.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also added that the two political parties — BJP and NPP are ideologically not on the same page on many issues. He was addressing a media briefing after the National Executive Meet here on Saturday.

The national president of the NPP said: “In less than six years of its inception, NPP has got the status of a national party, where many other political parties are still struggling. It is not just a matter of pride but an indication that the party has been widely accepted in the region and the people want the NPP to be the voice and the platform for the unheard.”

Sangma also announced that his party will contest the upcoming assembly polls in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister went on to add that NPP would not remain circumscribed within the boundary of the northeast, adding the party is mulling to contest assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

However, he also maintained that the NPP will remain focussed on the state election in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

