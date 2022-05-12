ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Big-budget Telugu films are increasingly being released with a huge hike in ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but the team of ‘F3’ has reportedly decided against raising ticket prices.

According to early reports, the producers of ‘F3’ have decided to use standard ticket prices.

A rise in the ticket prices can be considered as one of the factors which have caused a certain amount of damage to the recently released movies.

Movies like ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Acharya’, and ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, being subject to hike in the ticket prices, had an impact on the bookings.

‘F3’ will thus be one of the first Telugu films to be released with regular ticket prices. However, official confirmation from the producers is awaited.

On the May 27, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannah, and Mehreen-starrer ‘F3’ will be released in theatres.

Sonal Chauhan, Rajendra Prasad, Pragathi, Annapurna, and others will appear in important roles, while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special song in the film, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

