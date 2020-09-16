No property registration sans ‘no dues certificate’ in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 16 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided not to allow registration of properties, which have taxes and dues pending against them.

The civic body will soon introduce a software at all MCG and Tehsil offices in Gurugram, which will keep track of such properties.

MCG officials said that the software will be operational along with upgraded digitised property details.

It will be linked with the Haryana Land Records Information System (HALRIS), the portal used for registration and record of properties in Gurugram.

With this, with a single click all kinds of dues like property tax, water bill, electricity bill and development charges if pending will be shown on the software against all properties in Gurugram.

The new system will help the civic officials track property records in the region.

To check dues against any property, the corporation official will have to fill in the property details in the software and a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number of the property owner. The process will be completed only after submission of the OTP.

“If there are some dues pending against the property, they will be shown on the software and under this new system, the property owner will not get NOC and ‘no dues certificate’ from the corporation and the property will not be registered without paying the dues. This will help prevent illegal registries,” an MCG official said.

The civic officials further said that they have already informed the tehsil office, asking them not to allow any property registration unless the file comes with a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) and ‘no dues certificate’ from the corporation with regard to the payment of property taxes and all pending dues.

“In order to ensure compliance with regard to property tax payment and other pending dues, we have asked the officials at the tehsil office not to register any property, be it land or a building, unless all taxes and bills have been paid,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram.

Moreover, the MCG has placed its own officers in the tehsil offices to ensure the implementation of the new system. In case anyone wishes to clear property tax dues to obtain the NOC and no dues certificate, he/she can do so by submitting a demand draft with the MCG officials at the tehsil office.

“We have made arrangements for our team to collect the taxes if anyone is willing to pay,” Singh said.

Earlier, without clearing property dues the owner of the property used to get their property registration done at the tehsil office. Now, no property registration will be done without paying MCG dues, Singh asserted.

–IANS

str/arm