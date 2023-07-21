INDIA

No proposal to rename AIIMS: Govt

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government on Friday said that there is no proposal to rename the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country.

“There is no proposal at present in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for renaming the AIIMS,” said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Minister said this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on whether the government is planning to rename 20 AIIMS in the country after freedom fighters, regional heroes or their distinct geographical identity including the one in Andhra Pradesh.

In response to a another question seeking details of the existing arrangement regarding the counselling for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) medical admissions across the country, Mandaviya said: “The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducts the counselling for seats of undergraduate (UG/MBBS) and PG medical courses as per the scheme devised by the Supreme Court.”

There is no proposal for centralised counselling for UG or PG medical courses for the academic year 2023-24, he added.

2023072143098

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is this Ram Rajya, Cong leader asks BJP

    SAFF Championship: India’s impregnable defence up against Kuwait’s attacking flair in...

    Competing in World Cup, CWG gave me confidence, says Indian women’s...

    Benedict Cumberbatch hints at Doctor Strange’s return in new MCU film...