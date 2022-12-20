INDIA

No proposal to restore old pension scheme, MP govt tells Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that there is no proposal under consideration to implement the Old Pension System (OPS) for its employees.

The government’s reply came to questions asked by Congress MLAs Ravindra Singh Tomar and Suresh Raje.

Responding to MLAs questions on this matter, state’s finance minister Jagdish Devda said, “There is no proposal for implementing OPS.”

The minister further told the House that the stats government employees appointed on or after January 1, 2005, are covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The reply said 4,83,332 employees and officials of the state are registered under the NPS.

Notably, earlier last week, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had announced to bring back the OPS if voted to power in the Assembly polls slated for November 2023.

“The pension of government employees, which was stopped by the Shivraj (Singh Chouhan) government, will be restored as soon as the Congress government is formed in Madhya Pradesh,” Nath had said last week.

The winter session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which began on December 19, is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

