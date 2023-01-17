INDIA

No proposal to shift Kerala HC from present location

The Registrar General of the Kerala High Court has informed the High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA) that there is presently no proposal to shift the court from its current premises in the heart of Kochi city to Kalamassery, located 12 kms away.

There were media speculations that the high court might be moved out from its present location.

In his letter to the KHCAA President, Registrar General P. Krishna Kumar said that Chief Justice S. Manikumar has directed him to confirm that there is no proposal to shift to Kalamassery.

Rather, the High Court has only requested the state government to allot additional land to it for further development.

While the letter of the Registrar makes it clear that there is no proposal to shift the High Court in its entirety to Kalamassery, it is indicated that the High Court is considering its options for expansion and development.

The present complex was inaugurated in 2006 and the present location has problems of flooding during the monsoon.

