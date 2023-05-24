Independent Special Rapporteur David Johnston’s decision not to hold a public inquiry into foreign interference has the opposition crying foul.

Prime Minister Trudeau, on the other hand, is applauding it.

Johnston acknowledged that “foreign governments are undoubtedly attempting to influence candidates and voters in Canada” saying that although “much has been done already, more remains to be done promptly to strengthen our capacity to detect, deter and counter foreign interference in our elections”.

However “when viewed in full context with all of the relevant intelligence, several leaked materials that raised legitimate questions turn out to have been misconstrued in some media reports, presumably because of the lack of this context”, Johnston said in his report.

He also cleared the prime minister and his office of negligence.

“There are serious shortcomings in the way intelligence is communicated and processed from security agencies through to government, but no examples have been identified of Ministers, the Prime Minister or their offices knowingly or negligently failing to act on intelligence, advice or recommendations,” he stated.

Johnston recommends a further public process to address issues relating to foreign interference, but says “there should not and need not be a separate Public Inquiry”.

Why? Because “a Public Inquiry examining the leaked materials could not be undertaken in public given the sensitivity of the intelligence”.

However he says public hearings on the serious governance and policy issues identified to date should and will be held, at the earliest possible date, as part of the second phase of his mandate.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre says he’s outraged but not surprised by the independent special rapporteur’s decision.

“Justin Trudeau’s handpicked ‘special rapporteur’ has done exactly the job that was asked of him,” Poilievre said in a written statement. “David Johnston is shamefully helping the Prime Minister cover up Beijing’s attacks on our democracy. This is outrageous, but not surprising.”

Poilievre is asking Jagmeet Singh and the NDP to support his party’s call for a public inquiry.

“The Prime Minister must listen to Parliament and call an independent public inquiry now. This inquiry must be led by someone actually independent, not a Trudeau family friend. If Trudeau refuses to do this, Jagmeet Singh and the NDP must stand with Conservatives, put an end to their coverup coalition and hold Trudeau accountable,” Poilievre stated.

Jagmeet Singh also expressed his disappointment to with Johnston’s decision.

“Special Rapporteur Johnston’s decision not to call for an independent, public inquiry is incredibly disappointing for Canadians who are rightly concerned about our democracy. We thank Mr. Johnston for his investigation but there are still unanswered questions that could be responsibly addressed by a public inquiry,” the NDP leader stated.

Meanwhile Trudeau issued a statement saying, “This report independently and impartially reaffirms that the 2019 and 2021 federal elections were free and fair. It should give Canadians continued confidence in the strength of our democracy.”