The Trinamool Congress on Friday made it clear that there is no requirement of having any kind of coordination with the Congress, considering the latter’s political approach in West Bengal.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the top leadership of the Trinamool, chaired by Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, at her residence here.

“Congress’s role as a perfect opposition to the BJP is not questionable. In West Bengal, the Congress is having an understanding with both the CPI-M and the BJP to create problems for Trinamool Congress and the state government. On one hand, the Congress will seek the support of Trinamool Congress at the national level and on the other hand at the state-level in West Bengal, they will oppose us. The two things can’t go side by side,” Trinamool’s leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay told newspersons after the meeting.

He also said that precisely that is why the Trinamool is refraining from floor coordination on the floor of Parliament with Congress.

Asked whether the Trinamool Congress is moving forward for a third-front formula, Bandopadhyay said that although it is too early to comment on this possibility, attempts will be made to coordinate with the regional parties having substantial strength in their respective states.

“Today our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be having a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. This month she will be going to Odisha and have a meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. After that the chief minister will go to New Delhi to meet the leaders of other regional parties,” Bandopadhyay said.

Claiming that Congress is not playing the role of an ideal national opposition party, Bandopadhyay said that it is trying to play the role of “Big Boss” without respecting the sentiments of the regional parties.

Echoing Bandopadhyay, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that Congress’ dual policies as regards to the national level and state level, is the principal barrier of having a coordination with it for the Trinamool.

“Mamata Banerjee continues to be the most acceptable face in Indian politics and Trinamool Congress is capable of moving on its own,” Bhattacharya said.

Bandopadhyay also said that in the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed all the party members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be vocal on placing and clearing of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

