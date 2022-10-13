INDIA

No question of revoking hijab ban: K’taka Min

NewsWire
0
0

Soon after the Supreme Court’s split verdict on Karnataka hijab matter, state Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Thursday said that the question of reversal of ban order does not arise.

“There is no question of reversing the state government’s order issued on February 5, banning hijab and other religious symbols in education institutions of the state. The uniform rule will continue in schools and pre-university colleges,” the Minister said.

While interacting with reporters, the minister stated the government has issued a circular in this regard. There is no question of backtracking on the ban. “The Supreme Court has given a split verdict over the matter and we will not take back our decision,” he reiterated.

“No student can attend classes wearing hijab. Congress and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) must understand that they can not go against society,” he stated.

When the court directs not to wear hijab, they approach the Supreme Court. With this, it is understood that there are communal forces and conspiracy behind this, the Minister stated.

He further stated that in Muslim nations such as Iran and Iraq there is stiff opposition to hijab and they are saying no to hijab. Here, protests are staged demanding the right to wear hijab in schools and colleges.

The PFI mindset should change at least now. The organisation is already banned. Congress also supported it, he stated. The minister further gave a suggestion to Congress party that they should attach the slogan of ‘hijab chodo’ along with Bharat Jodo Yatra.

If they do it, it will create a good atmosphere. Uniform rule has been implemented to ensure equality by making all students look the same, he stated.

20221013-141002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hacker hits Route Mobile, ‘access’ Tata Comm data; firms deny

    With Covid on rise, Hyd Varsity halts further return of students

    Baba Ramdev declares Eknath Shinde as ‘heir’ to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy

    Google to support startups in Pakistan that raised $350 mn in...