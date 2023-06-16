West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that there is no question of supporting the Congress in the state since the latter has joined hands with the CPI(M).

“Congress has formed governments in several states. Now they are seeking our support against the BJP in the Parliament. We are ready to extend support to them to resist the BJP. But they should not seek our support in West Bengal, where they have joined hands with the CPI(M),” the Chief Minister said while addressing a rally at Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district on Friday.

She also alleged that CPI(M), Congress and BJP have a clandestine understanding in West Bengal.

“Their common goal is to finish all understanding and hence they have joined hands in a clandestine manner,” Banerjee said.

Without naming him or his party, the Chief Minister also accused All India Secular Front (AISF) legislator Naushad Siddique of working as a clandestine agent of the BJP.

“Funded by the BJP, a breakaway minority group has created tension at Bhangar over nomination filing during the last couple of days. I am surprised by their audacity with just one legislator. They are trying to malign the image of West Bengal. It is because of Trinamool Congress that people from the minority community are safe in Bengal,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also claimed that barring some stray incidents of violence, the overall process during the nomination filing phase for the panchayat polls had been quite peaceful.

“Those who are claiming that there is no peace in West Bengal now, I want to ask them to recollect how it was during the CPI(M) rule,” she said.

Talking about her nephew and Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Chief Minister said: “I want to tell them that Abhishek has been involved in politics since the time when he was two years old. I had just returned home from the hospital with a bandage on my head after being beaten up by CPI(M) goons. I was narrating the entire incident to my mother and Abhishek, who was two years old then, was listening to the entire incident minutely.”

