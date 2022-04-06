A day after he said that he was tired of ‘waiting’ and seemed upset with the Congress top brass, Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal Patel on Wednesday said he may quit public life as there was no recognition in the party.

He tweeted, “Keeping my options open could mean I’m thinking of quitting public life forever. Tired of working and helping the poor and needy without any recognition.@INCIndia.”

He, on Tuesday, said that he was being ignored by the party’s top brass. “Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open,” Faisal said in a tweet on Tuesday.

However, when IANS contacted Faisal, he said he did not want to comment any further and “options open” could mean anything.

Sources close to him say that he is waiting for a call from the top brass to work for the party in the state or at national level, but, since the demise of his father he has not been given any formal work in the party. Even he has not joined the party officially.

Earlier on March 27, Faisal had announced that he will be touring the seven Assembly seats of Bharuch & Narmada districts from April 1, adding that his team will assess the current reality of the political situation.

However, responding to a query about when he will join the party, Faisal had told IANS that he was not joining politics at the moment and was not sure about joining the party yet.

He had further suggested that if he joined politics, he “may not enter into electoral politics but work for the party”.

Gujarat would go to polls by the end of the year and the Congress is busy in preparing for the Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi has taken several meetings to “galvanise” the state unit and the party has appointed Raghu Sharma along with four secretaries to strengthen the party’s preparations in the state.

Ahmed Patel was considered as one of the “most powerful” aides of Sonia Gandhi. He passed away on November 25, 2020.

20220406-134402