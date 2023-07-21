INDIA

No reduction in VAT on petrol & diesel in Rajasthan

There will be no reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in Rajasthan, the state government clarified in the Assembly on Thursday while responding to a question posed by deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia.

After Poonia questioned the state government on VAT on diesel-petrol, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shanti Kumar Dhariwal replied, “There is no decision or intention on this yet.”

Poonia had raised a question related to reducing VAT on petrol and diesel in Rajasthan, like in the other neighboring states.

However, when the minister denied the possibility, the BJP created a ruckus in the House for some time.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said: “You have accepted that VAT in Rajasthan is more than the neighbouring states. What was the rate of VAT in December 2018 and how much is it now?”

“VAT on diesel was 18 per cent in 2019, which is 19.4 per cent today. For petrol, it was 26 per cent which has gone up to 31 per cent now. Is it true that after coming to power in Rajasthan, you have increased VAT on diesel and petrol six times,” Rathore asked.

