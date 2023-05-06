INDIA

No refinery project if locals don’t want: Uddhav Thackeray in Maha’s Ratnagiri

Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that if the locals don’t want the proposed Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (RRPCL) plant, then it should not be constructed here.

Visiting the people in the Rajapur taluka villages who are protesting against the Rs Three lakh-crore RRPCL coming up with Arab help, Thackeray said attempts are being made by the Maharashtra government to bulldoze the locals’ opposition.

“Stop this dictatorial attitude to push through the project… or else, the people will uproot your authoritarianism and the state will go up in flames,” warned Thackeray amidst applause and cheers by the crowds of villagers.

Reaching Ratnagiri this morning, Thackeray drove down to villages like Solgaon, Barsu and others, interacted with the villagers, farmers, tribals and others seeking their views on the RRPCL, and reiterated that without their nod, the project shall not be allowed to come up there.

The state government had deployed tight security at all the locations. Thackeray, Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve, district party leaders and others are visiting i the day, though he has not been given permission to address a rally here as planned earlier.

20230506-121005

