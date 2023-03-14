SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

No relaxation in Champions League despite 5-2 Anfield win: Ancelotti

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti wants no signs of overconfidence when his side entertains Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Madrid’s thumping 5-2 win in the first leg at Anfield three weeks ago makes them clear favorites to progress to the quarterfinals, but the coach wants no relaxation from his players, reports Xinhua.

“We don’t have to make any calculations; we have to play as well as we can and go into the game in the same way as we did in the first leg,” he said in his pre-game press conference.

“We’re not thinking about what could happen, just playing with as much intensity and passion as we can win the game,” added the coach.

Ancelotti admitted that his side had conceded two early goals in the first leg, and his players would not kick off “thinking that we have the advantage.”

“I think it’ll be an open game because Liverpool will come here with the intention of turning the tide. We have to play well in both areas: defending and attacking,” he insisted.

The coach also talked about Belgian international winger Eden Hazard, who has been reduced to a bit-part role in recent months due to poor form and injury.

“He respects me even though he doesn’t play much. I also respect him. He’s not playing because there is a lot of competition,” commented Ancelotti, who highlighted that Vinicius Jr occupies the same position as Hazard on the pitch.

20230314-234803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Durand Cup: Mumbai City begin campaign with 4-1 win over Indian...

    Spurs keep up title challenge at Premier League

    Atletico extend lead with 2-0 win against Villareal

    Dutch coach Van Gaal suffering from aggressive prostate cancer