Chandigarh, Feb 22 (IANS) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Saturday expressed surprise over his remarks being misunderstood, saying there was no religious connotation in Kartarpur corridor remarks.

“I rejoiced at the opening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor which has fulfilled the decades-old aspirations of millions of devotees like myself all over the world who profess their faith in Guru Nanak Dev and his divine teachings,” he said in a statement here.

“Their daily ardas for ‘khulle darshan-deedaar’ of religious shrines that remain in post-Partition Pakistan, was finally answered. It was a matter of even greater happiness that it coincided with the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji”.

He said the state government and all its agencies, including Punjab Police, worked with great devotion and commitment to successfully observe the historic event.

“As the state DGP, I assure that we will continue to strive to work towards facilitating trouble-free access to the holy shrine of Kartarpur Sahib,” he said.

Gupta said as the DGP of the state, which is faced with continuing battle against violent extremism that continues to be funded and supported from across the border, he cannot over emphasize the need to remain vigilant.

“I only red-flagged the obvious ‘potential’ for misuse by elements notorious for their hostility towards India and their effort to exploit every opportunity, even the most pious one, to disturb peace and communal harmony,” he said.

He further said his remarks at a media event were strictly pertaining to the security and safety of Punjab and India.

There was absolutely no reference to any religion or community in his remarks but simply that some anti-national elements based in hostile neighbourhood could misuse and exploit this opportunity.

The DGP said he was personally there when the first pilgrim crossed the border at Dera Baba Nanak, to visit Kartarpur Sahib in November 2019.

In the four months since, Punjab Police have facilitated more than 51,000 devotees.

“We will continue to ensure this,” he added.

–IANS

vg/pgh/