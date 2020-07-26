No request for protest outside PM residence: Delhi Police

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have not yet received any written communication for any protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence in the capital.

A senior police official told IANS that no letter or formal request has been received by Delhi Police in this regard.

Earlier, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said if necessary, Congress MLAs would meet the President and hold a sit-in outside the Prime Minister’s residence to settle the crisis in the state.

At a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Jaipur, Gehlot indicated that the plan was to have a floor test to prove that they have a majority in the House.

–IANS

