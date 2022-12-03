INDIA

No reservation for those who convert to another religion: Madras HC

NewsWire
0
0

In a major decision, the Madras high court (HC) on Saturday said that a person can not claim reservation based on caste after getting converted to another religion.

The Madras HC bench headed by Justice G.R. Swaminathan gave the order dismissing the petition by a Hindu man from the most backward community, who had converted to Islam.

The petitioner subsequently sought caste-based quota in state government jobs.

The bench observed that once a Hindu man converts into another religion which does not recognise the caste system, the person ceases to belong to that caste in which he was born.

The petitioner maintained that he converted to Islam in May 2008. He appeared for the Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services exam in 2018. He failed to qualify it and upon inquiry he came to know that he was treated as a General category candidate.

He maintained that he should have been treated as backward class Muslim category. He further said that he exercised his fundamental right by getting converted to Islam.

The Tamil Nadu government considers some Muslim categories as most backward class community.

20221203-175604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One dying declaration can’t be rejected due to other version, says...

    India honours ex-Pakistan’s para brigade member for liberating B’desh

    Sidharth Arora excited about his upcoming single ‘Tum Na Yahan’

    ‘NEP seeks to promote value-based education rooted in Indian culture’