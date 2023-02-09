Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, replying to a question on reservations in the judiciary in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, said that there is no reservation policy in the Indian judiciary presently but reminded the collegium to include those who are not represented adequately in the system.

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the matter related to whether the government will consider the possibility of introducing a reservation policy in the appointment of judges was raised by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva.

“As per the existing policies and provisions, there is no reservation in the Indian judiciary,” Rijiju said.

“However, I have reminded all the judges and especially the collegium members, to keep it in mind while recommending the names to include the members from backward communities, women, and other categories which are not represented adequately in the Indian judiciary,” the minister said.

TMC member Jawhar Sircar questioned the minister on the points of differences with the judiciary and the 127 proposals for High Court judges lying vacant presently.

“When will these proposals be taken up,” Sircar asked.

Rijiju replied, “There are 210 vacancies in the various High Courts. In terms of the vacancies, I can say that once the names are recommended by the three-member collegium of the High Court, then it proceeds as per the laid down procedures. These 210 names, which he is asking, we have not received any proposal so there is no question of any sharp differences with the judiciary.”

