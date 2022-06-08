Continuing its attack on the Ashok Gehlot government a over notice to BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal by state police in a five-year-old assault case, the BJP on Wednesday said that there was no respect for the rule of law in Rajasthan.

The BJP also termed the move as an unlawful action against a Dalit women.

BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan tweeted, “No respect for Rule of Law in Rajasthan. Unlawful action against a Dalit woman MLA with an intention to influence in RS election is deplorable.”

The Rajasthan Police issued a notice to Meghwal to appear before the police to cooperate in the investigation in the case registered in 2017.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh called it the first sign of panic in the Congress camp concerning the Rajya Sabha polls and said this will prove too much for chief minister Gehlot.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Santhosh said, “First signs of panic in @INCIndia camp in Rajasthan as far as Rajyasabha elections are concerned. @BJP4Rajasthan MLA summoned by police in a 5 year old case. This will prove too much for CM @ashokgehlot51.”

Sources said that Meghwal is among the BJP MLAs camping at a resort in the outskirts of Jaipur for a ‘training camp’ ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on June 10.

Rajasthan BJP president Dr Satish Poonia has warned Chief Minister Gehlot against playing with fire.

“Congress has morally lost the Rajya Sabha polls and chief minister of the state Ashok Gehlot is hatching a malicious conspiracy to intimidate BJP MLA in the name of action in cases. Don’t play with fire Gehlot Sahab. Elections will conclude on June 10, then?” Poonia tweeted on Tuesday.

