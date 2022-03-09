INDIA

No response from Centre on airlifting Naveen’s body by pvt plane: Siddaramaiah

By NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the union government is not responding to the question of bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar by a private plane.

After paying a visit to Naveen’s family members in Chalageri village near Ranibennur in Haveri district and consoling them, Siddaramaiah said that Congress leader M.B. Koliwad’s son has written to the central government seeking permission to bring back the body of Naveen in his private aircraft from Ukraine.

But, there is no response from the central government on the issue yet. The parents of Naveen had big dreams about their son becoming a doctor, however, they are shattered now with his death.

Naveen’s death is a great loss to the state. His parents are shedding tears every day. It is the responsibility of the central government to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen, he said.

“I will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this matter,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the authorities have recovered the body of Naveen. “I have spoken to External Affairs Minister S. Jayashankar in this regard. He has informed that the body of Naveen has been kept at the mortuary. He has assured that there is heavy shelling in the area and as soon as it stops, the attempts will be made to bring his mortal remains to India,” he said.

Naveen was killed on March 1 after being hit by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s eastern city Kharkiv. He was out of his bunker in search of food early in the morning when he was hit by shelling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Naveen’s father and consoled him.

20220309-145604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.