No rest with midweek fixtures in La Liga

There is no respite in La Liga this week as Spain’s top-flight clubs move quickly into a round of midweek fixtures on Matchday 10.

The first game will be played on Tuesday night when Sevilla, who appears to be improving since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli, entertain Valencia.

Valencia are a much more attacking side with Gennaro Gattuso in their dugout and this promises to be an end-to-end affair with plenty of chances, reports Xinhua.

Valencia were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Elche on Saturday, while Sevilla won away in Mallorca, thanks partly to an exceptional display from goalkeeper Bono.

Athletic Club Bilbao aim to recover from their slightly unfortunate home defeat to Atletico Madrid in their visit to Getafe.

Central defender Yeray Alvarez will miss out with a slight muscle problem, with Dani Vivian replacing him, while Ander Herrera is likely to start after missing the Atletico game due to suspension.

Getafe held on for a 0-0 draw away to Rayo Vallecano on Friday night and have more time to prepare for the game.

Rayo also have more time to prepare before they entertain Atletico Madrid in the Vallecas Stadium. Atletico defended well in Bilbao, with left-back Reinildo producing an outstanding display, but Diego Simeone might rotate his side, with players such as Yannick Carrasco and Matheus Cunha getting a chance.

The remaining seven games are played on Wednesday and Thursday, with Real Madrid visiting Elche on Wednesday night, while Barcelona have a pressure game at home to Villarreal on Thursday.

