The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit back at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) saying it has nothing to do with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice issued to BRS leader K. Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy said the BJP-led government at the Centre had no role in the summons issued to Kavitha by the ED.

“We don’t interfere in the functioning of the investigating agencies. The notice has been issued as part of the investigation,” he said, adding that law will take its own course.

The Union Minister slammed BRS leaders for their criticism of BJP following the ED notice to BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter. “If you have done nothing, why are you raising this hue and cry? Go and prove your innocence in the court,” he told BRS leaders.

Reacting to Kavitha’s statement, Kishan Reddy remarked that nobody is asking Kavitha to bow.

“Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people,” Kavitha had said in a statement.

“Is your family alone is Telangana,” Kishan Reddy asked. “Who went to Delhi to do liquor business. Who destroyed cell phones. Who joined hands with swindlers,” he asked.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also hit out at Kavitha and BRS leaders for their allegations. He said that BJP is in no way concerned with the notice issued to her.

“What is the connection between ED notice and Telangana society? If called for questioning, go and prove your innocence,” he said.

Sanjay remarked that the entire Telangana society is hanging its head in shame over what Kavitha has done. He asked why KCR and KTR have not reacted to Kavitha’s issue.

The BJP leader also said that whenever KCR family faces any trouble, it raises the slogan of ‘Jai Telangana’ but people are no longer ready to get carried away.

Addressing a meeting at BJP office to mark International Women’s Day, the BJP state president said that BRS has no right to organise Women’s Day celebration. He pointed out that in the first five years of BRS rule, there was not a single woman in the KCR cabinet. “Nobody knows if BRS has a women’s wing or not,” he said.

Sanjay also alleged that in the name of Bathukamma, Kavitha damaged Telangana culture. He said a situation has been created where DJ and disco dance is happening during Bathukamma.

