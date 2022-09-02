INDIA

No room for OPS in party, says AIADMK leader after HC verdict

Senior AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister D. Jayakumar on Friday said that a division bench of the Madras High Court has held that the expulsion of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam from the party is valid.

Addressing media persons outside the residence of AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, K. Palaniswami, Jayakumar said that the General Council meeting of the party was held on July 11 as per the path followed by the party founder, M.G.Ramachandran and party leader Jayalalithaa.

He also said “Dharmam’ has won and added that the workers across the state are boosted up following the verdict of the high court’s division bench allowing to continue the July 11, General Council decisions.

Jayakumar also said that there was no future for O. Panneerselvam in the party.

Workers of the AIADMK meanwhile celebrated the high court judgment and distributed sweets.

