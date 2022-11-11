SOUTH ASIAWORLD

No rule of law in Pakistan, laments Imran

PTI chief Imran Khan on Friday lashed out at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a media report.

Addressing the long march via video link, Khan said that the premier had flown to London to meet a “lying absconder”, Dawn reported.

“The premier is going to meet the same person who was convicted by the apex court,” Imran said.

He added that Shehbaz Sharif was brought into power through a conspiracy.

Lashing out at the Sharifs, the PTI Chairman said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went to London to meet Nawaz Sharif and discuss “the most important position in Pakistan”, Dawn reported.

He said that this scenario could never occur in any civilised country where rule of law prevails.

Khan lamented that the corrupt are not facing the consequences as there is no rule of law in Pakistan.

“I can’t get a first information report registered as an ex-Prime Minister because a powerful person is in it,” he said, Dawn reported.

He claimed that “deals” are being made in the country with powerful criminals, adding that “no nation could progress without [ensuring] rule of law”.

The PTI chief said that the “thieves” have come to power because of their “handlers”.

“There is murder of morality in this country,” he said, adding that such things don’t occur in civilised nations.

“These thieves have only one other achievement apart from their corruption, they managed to slowly finish their cases,” he said, adding that they had wreaked havoc in the country.

He went on to say that a country is unable to prosper when it forgets its morals.

“Prosperous countries have strong institutions. What they are doing in London is dramatics,” he said, claiming that Nawaz Sharif had never looked at merit when making appointments, Dawn reported.

