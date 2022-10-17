INDIA

No seat change in TN Assembly for OPS as session commences

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK deposed leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) was seated in his old seat when the legislative Assembly convened on Monday. Three other MLAs owing allegiance to OPS were also seated in their usual seats.

Opposition leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and all other AIADMK members were conspicuous by their absence on the first day of the Assembly session.

Speaker M. Appavu, however, did not respond to the query of reporters on the four letters submitted to him, including two by Panneerselvam. He said that it was not appropriate for him to speak to the press when the House was in session.

He said that an appropriate reply would be given in the Assembly when those involved or those affected raise questions in the House.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and those close to him were dismissed from the AIADMK during its general council on July 11. However, the issue turned legal after a single bench of the Madras High Court stayed the proceedings of dismissal of OPS, but the stay was vacated by a division bench of the same court.

OPS then moved the Supreme Court which stayed the division bench of the Madras High Court. AIADMK interim general secretary Palaniswami informed the apex court that there won’t be any elections for the post of general secretary until the court’s final verdict on the matter.

Palaniswami had earlier said that he would go ahead with the AIADMK party elections and was expecting to win a landslide as most of the party general council members were siding with him.

20221017-131404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP calls for review of liquor ban in Bihar; JD(U) says...

    TMC fields ex-Cong leaders Tanwar, Dev to poach Cong workers

    Afghan mineral wealth attracts competitors (Opinion)

    UP: Fight over burnt ‘chapati’ turns fatal for customer