INDIA

No SFIO probe on edtech giant BYJU’s, say sources

NewsWire
0
0

There is no ongoing Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) investigation against edtech unicorn BYJU’S, according to sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The Registrar of Companies (ROC) Bengaluru merely conducted a preliminary inquiry under section 206 of the Companies Act, 2013, which empowers the registrar to call for any further information, explanation, or document related to a company through a written notice, according to sources close to the matter.

The edtech giant has provided the requested information to the ROC Bengaluru.

Reports suggesting an ongoing investigation by the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) against BYJU’S are blatantly false, sources added.

BYJU’S also categorically and emphatically stated that there is no SFIO investigation against it.

2023071036831

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    88 candidates facing criminal charges won TN Assembly polls: Report

    Heritage Rajasthan liquor eyes place in league of world’s signature drinks

    UNSC reforms pushed for 25th time to next session; India warns...

    Tejashwi faces security lapse in Saharsa